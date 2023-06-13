See Capcom’s Summer Game Fest presentation at 6PM ET right here

Capcom is gearing up for a highly anticipated Summer Game Fest livestream. At 6PM ET, the publisher will host its Capcom Showcase and gamers around the world can watch it live. According to Capcom, the stream will span around 36 minutes and feature a pre-show at 5:30PM. If you miss the initial airing, don’t fret, as you can always catch up on YouTube at a later date.

Three titles have already been confirmed for the showcase: Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Exoprimal, and Dragon’s Dogma 2. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective is a remastered version of a popular adventure game which debuted over ten years ago and will be released on June 30th. Exoprimal, on the other hand, is a highly anticipated multiplayer dinosaur-slaying game, set to arrive on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on July 14th. Finally, Dragon’s Dogma 2, a game we’ve all been waiting for, will also be showcased during the livestream, though there is yet no confirmed release date.

While the rest of the lineup for the showcase still remains a mystery, one thing is for sure – Capcom will not be letting their fans down. As usual, Resident Evil, among other popular titles, may be featured. Fans have their fingers crossed that we may get an update on the upcoming virtual reality mode for the Resident Evil 4 remake.

In exciting news, Engadget has been in Los Angeles over the past few days, getting hands-on with the many titles that have been showcased during the Summer Game Fest. You can find news, previews, and impressions from the different events at the Engadget Summer Game Fest hub.

So, get your gaming setup ready for Capcom’s Summer Game Fest Livestream! Catch up on all the news from the event right here.





Reference