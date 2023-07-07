Sega Executive Labels ‘Play-to-Earn’ Blockchain Games as ‘Tedious’

Sega is taking a step back from blockchain gaming, opting to withhold its iconic IP like Sonic the Hedgehog from third-party blockchain games. This decision is aimed at protecting the value of Sega’s own content.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Sega co-chief operating officer Shuji Utsumi expressed his disinterest in blockchain games, dismissing them as “boring.”

“The action in play-to-earn games is boring. What’s the point if games are no fun?” Utsumi stated.

Nevertheless, Sega will still allow external partners to utilize characters from lesser-known franchises like Three Kingdoms and Virtua Fighter as NFTs. Utsumi acknowledged the continued usefulness of the technology in instances where characters and items can be transferred between different games.

At present, Sega has also put its own blockchain gaming projects on hold and is undecided about incorporating Web3 technology into its upcoming “super games.”

Despite this, Sega remains open to utilizing blockchain technology in the future if it proves to be successful. Utsumi believes that risk-takers should not be doubted by the audience.

“While what blockchain advocates say may sound a bit extreme to the majority of people in the video game industry, that’s how the first penguin has always been,” Utsumi explained. “We should never underestimate them.”

Blockchain gaming has been a controversial topic in recent years. Numerous companies, including Square Enix and Ubisoft, embraced the trend. However, it did not resonate well with many gamers, leading several companies to distance themselves from blockchain gaming when it failed to meet expectations. Electronic Arts initially expressed enthusiasm for blockchain gaming but later stated that it was no longer actively pursuing it.

