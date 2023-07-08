Sega puts the brakes on its blockchain initiatives

Sega’s Downfall in the Web3 Arena: A Lesson from Nintendo?

In a surprising move, Sega has decided to scale back its involvement in the Web3 arena, as reported by Bloomberg. The company had previously embraced blockchain technology, licensing blockchain games and creating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) based on its popular properties.

While Sega has not completely abandoned its crypto plans, it is evident that the corporation is realizing its misstep. According to Bloomberg, Sega will refrain from incorporating its biggest franchises into third-party blockchain gaming projects to preserve the value of its content. Co-Chief Operating Officer Shuji Utsumi stated, “We’re assessing the potential of this technology to truly thrive in our industry.” Sega is now shifting its focus away from play-to-earn games and reevaluating its Web3 strategy for its upcoming ambitious online multiplayer-oriented “super games” planned for release in 2026.

These decisions stem from the ongoing decline of the crypto market, commonly referred to as the “Crypto Winter.” Unfortunately, this decline has resulted in notable financial losses for many big executives and billionaires who fell victim to scams associated with blockchain technology. Surprisingly, these executives often face minimal consequences, leaving their subordinates to bear the brunt of the poor decision-making. For instance, Meta laid off 10,000 employees after realizing that the Metaverse was draining financial resources. It’s a stark reminder of the challenges faced in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Although Sega has not announced any layoffs yet, considering the announcement of their blockchain plans following a low sales forecast in 2021, one can’t help but wonder about the potential impact on the workforce.