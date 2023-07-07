SEGA Significantly Shifts Focus, Dials Back on Blockchain and Play-to-Earn Gaming Ambitions

Around eighteen months ago, SEGA executives expressed hesitation about joining the NFT and blockchain trend, indicating they would only proceed if it aligned with their mission and wasn’t solely focused on making money. In an early 2022 Q&A with investors, they stated:

While we are interested in exploring NFTs and have already begun researching and considering various experiments, we have not made any decisions regarding play-to-earn opportunities. We have seen negative reactions from some users, so we need to carefully evaluate factors such as mitigating the negative aspects, adhering to Japanese regulations, and gauging user acceptance. Only then will we determine if it aligns with our mission of “Constantly Creating, Forever Captivating.” However, if it’s perceived as a mere money-making scheme, we will choose not to proceed.

However, just three months later, SEGA seemed more optimistic about the potential of blockchain and NFTs in gaming. They even registered a trademark/logo for NFTs in Japan, and producer Masayoshi Kikuchi (known for Yakuza and Binary Domain) mentioned in an interview:

Gaming has a history of expanding through the integration of different cultures and technologies. Recent examples include social networking and game video viewing. It is a natural progression for gaming to extend into new areas like cloud gaming and NFTs. We are also developing SuperGame with the goal of connecting different games to each other.

However, it seems SEGA has now significantly scaled back its involvement in blockchain and NFTs. In an interview with Bloomberg, co-Chief Operating Officer Shuji Utsumi revealed that their major franchises and projects will not incorporate NFTs or play-to-earn mechanics. Utsumi-san stated:

Play-to-earn games lack excitement. What’s the point if games aren’t fun? We are now questioning whether this technology will truly thrive in the gaming industry.

Even gamers themselves vehemently oppose the introduction of blockchain elements into core gaming experiences. Additionally, the overall crypto industry has contracted. Nevertheless, SEGA will still invest in NFT and play-to-earn projects related to some of its lesser-known franchises. Utsumi-san also left open the possibility that blockchain may mature in the future.

For most people in the video game industry, blockchain advocates may sound extreme, but pioneers are often considered that way. We should never underestimate them.

What is your perspective on the use of blockchain in video games? Share your thoughts in the comments.