Sega Voices Concern that Blockchain Technology Could Diminish Value of Its Major Gaming Franchises

Sega has decided to step back from its previous blockchain initiatives, concerned about the potential devaluation of its most valuable gaming properties. According to Shuji Utsumi, co-chief operating officer at Sega, the technology has not yet demonstrated its full potential and the company wants to stay ahead of the curve.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Utsumi compared Sega’s move to blockchain to being the first penguin, emphasizing the importance of taking risks. He stated, “We should never underestimate them.” However, Sega will refrain from involving its major franchises in third-party blockchain gaming projects in order to protect their value. This decision does not affect the current plans for transforming characters from “Three Kingdoms” and “Virtua Fighter” into non-fungible tokens or the upcoming “Sangokushi Taisen” blockchain game developed by Double Jump Tokyo.

Additionally, Sega has chosen to shelve its plans to develop its own games in the blockchain genre, at least for now. Utsumi expressed his criticism of play-to-earn games, calling them “boring” and detracting from the fun of gaming.

It is worth noting that Sega is not the only company exploring blockchain, NFTs, and web3. Square Enix, for example, has made significant investments in blockchain entertainment, while Utsumi remains cautious about the technology’s future in the gaming industry.

In other gaming news, Capcom has not confirmed whether remakes of the spinoffs of “Resident Evil” are in the works after the success of “Resident Evil 4 Remake.”