Sense, Symmetry, and the Sacred: A Meetup of Two Artists from the 1950s at Tao Art Gallery

Vijay Shinde and Harshavardhana Swaminathan, two iconic artists from the 1950s, are exhibiting their unique yet well-known contemporary artworks at the Tao Art Gallery. The exhibit will be available for viewing until June 15, 2023, on Thursdays. This exhibition delves into how symmetry has always been an intrinsic part of human culture, emerging from patterns that are present in iconic architecture, the human mind transcending cultures and generations, or just visible in nature and subconsciously imitated by humanity.

The exhibition ‘Sense, Symmetry & the Sacred’ showcases the symmetry present in nature, the human mind, patterns, and architecture. While S. Harshavardhana has a self-taught background and primarily focuses on tribal arts and symbolism, Shinde’s work draws inspiration from the philosophy, ethos, and values of India. These mixed media artworks are characterized by patterns, geometric symbols, and vibrant yet dark colors that often imitate abstract art. The exhibition urges contemplation regarding artistic expressions and opens up diverse perspectives.

S. Harshavardhana, a self-taught artist, prefers tribal art and symbols and has worked with abstract geometric forms, specifically inverted triangle constructions. Harshavardhana is best known for showcasing his artistic creations on richly textured yet colorful canvases. He has carefully confined color areas that violently cut into one another, creating brilliant artistic forms that blend in and, in a few apparent scars, give his works a distinct character.

Here are some highlights from a conversation with Harshavardhana:

What was the inspiration behind your works?

There are many things in nature, such as mountains, trees, plants, flowers, rivers, etc., that inspire me in various ways. However, I cannot pinpoint one aspect and say that it inspired me to create these paintings. Indian classical music, especially Carnatic music, is another aspect that attracts me, and I am an avid listener. I usually play music while I paint. But once again, I blank my mind before starting a painting. There is a recurring motif of the triangle, which exists because I like the form, and it has no other significance. What message do you intend to convey with your abstract artworks?

My paintings are not meant to convey a specific message or feeling! However, unknown individuals have approached me with comments like, “We acquired your work, and Peace has entered our home!” If my paintings have a message, they should have a hundred messages!

Sanjana Shah, the Creative Director of Tao Art Gallery, adds, “It gives me immense pleasure and pride to curate an experience that brings together the works of two unique artists, connected through ‘symbols and patterns,’ weaving an almost trance-like process, a kind of deep meditation for any artist. Achieving nuance and intensity through their depictions and being rarely quiet will trigger an extraordinarily soulful and liberating outburst of emotions from within for each of its viewers, creating symmetry and the much-needed sense. The works of Vijay Shinde and Harshavardhana Swaminathan, supposedly leading one into introspection, echoing total contrast yet creating a sublime symmetry, trigger a sensible, sacred space within.”

