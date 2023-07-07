Sensex and Nifty remain unchanged amidst unfavorable global trends; Indian Rupee weakens by 8 paise versus US dollar

Image Source: PTI/REPRESENTATIVE BSE Sensex opens lower and continues to decline

Stock markets: The benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty are trading flat in early trade on Friday, as financials and IT shares experience profit-taking amidst weak global cues. The BSE Sensex opened lower and has fallen further by 294 points, reaching a low of 65,785.64 in early trade.

The BSE barometer is currently trading at 65,767.85, down by 17.79 points or 0.03% from the last close, as of 9:40 AM. The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange is marginally up by 1.25 points or 0.01% at 19,498.55. It fluctuated between 19,499.55 and 19,421.60 during early trade.

Among Sensex stocks, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra have declined due to profit-taking after a record rally. Titan, M&M, Maruti, Reliance, Sun Pharma, NTPC, and Tata Steel are among the major gainers, providing support to the benchmark index.

The Global Market Situation

In global markets, stocks in Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia have declined following overnight losses in US equities. Reports suggest that the US job market remains more resilient than expected. As a solid labor market keeps the economy out of a long-feared recession, it could also lead the US Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer in its fight against high inflation.

“It would be difficult for this rally to sustain since the global market construct is turning unfavorable with major weakness in the developed markets and rising bond yields,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude has climbed by 0.25% to USD 76.70 a barrel. Despite the weak trend in global markets, the Sensex climbed by 339.60 points or 0.52% to settle at a new all-time closing high of 65,785.64 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty also rallied by 98.80 points or 0.51% to reach a record high of 19,497.30.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued their buying activity as they bought equities worth Rs 2,641.05 crore on Thursday.

Indian Rupee Falls Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee has depreciated by 8 paise to 82.68 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday amidst a muted trend in domestic equities and rising crude oil prices. However, sustained foreign fund inflows have supported the local unit and limited the fall. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.68, marking an 8 paise decline from its last close.

Forex traders state that participants remain bullish on the greenback due to risk-aversion and rising expectations of a hawkish monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve. Additionally, rising crude oil prices have weighed on the domestic unit. The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, has fallen by 0.04% to 103.12.

