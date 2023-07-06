Seven ‘uncommon’ symptoms associated with lung cancer signs

Cancer is a disease characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells, which can then invade and harm surrounding tissues and organs. The symptoms of cancer vary depending on the location of the abnormal cells and the affected areas. Therefore, it is important for individuals to be aware of the most common signs of lung cancer. While lung cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the UK, it is also the most lethal, accounting for about 21 percent of all cancer-related deaths in the region.

Due to the location of the disease, patients experiencing symptoms are likely to notice issues with their chest and breathing. These symptoms may include: A persistent cough that lasts for more than two or three weeks

A chronic cough that worsens over time

Recurrent chest infections

Coughing up blood

Pain or discomfort while breathing or coughing

Persistent shortness of breath. Fatigue, loss of appetite, and unexplained weight loss are also common among cancer patients. However, symptoms often do not appear until the disease has progressed, making it difficult to detect lung cancer in its early stages.

In addition, there are lesser-known symptoms that might be mistaken for other conditions. According to the NHS, there are seven “less common” signs of lung cancer, including: Changes in finger appearance, such as increased curvature or enlarged fingertips (known as finger clubbing)

A high temperature of 38C or above

Difficulty or pain while swallowing

Wheezing

Hoarseness

Swelling of the face or neck

Persistent chest or shoulder pain. If you experience any symptoms of lung cancer, it is advised to consult your GP.

Causes of lung cancer The primary cause of lung cancer is smoking, although it is not the sole cause. According to NHS Inform, “Smoking cigarettes is the leading risk factor for lung cancer. It accounts for over 85 percent of all cases. Tobacco smoke contains more than 60 different toxic substances that can lead to the development of cancer. These substances are known to be carcinogenic.”

“If you smoke more than 25 cigarettes a day, your chances of developing lung cancer are 25 times higher than those of a non-smoker. While smoking cigarettes is the primary risk factor, using other tobacco products can also increase the risk of lung cancer and other types of cancer, such as esophageal and oral cancer.” Other causes of lung cancer include: Smoking cannabis

Passive smoking

Exposure to radon, a naturally occurring radioactive gas

Exposure to certain substances like asbestos, arsenic, and coal fumes. If your GP suspects lung cancer, they may request an X-ray or CT scan for diagnosis.





