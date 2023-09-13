Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan screened at Handwara cinema hall in Jammu & Kashmir

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan screened in Jammu & Kashmir

Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release ‘Jawan’ was screened at a cinema hall in north Kashmir’s Handwara, once known for being a transit route of terrorists infiltrating from across the Line of Control. The make-shift cinema hall was inaugurated in Handwara last month with the screening of Shah Rukh-starrer 2007 sports drama ‘Chak De India’. Screening of ‘Jawan’ was attended by a large number of people, including the youngsters and district officials.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, ‘Jawan’ released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The high-octane action thriller also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

‘Jawan’, a father-son story at its core, highlights various social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance. A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, ‘Jawan’ is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer is a box office winner. Jawan hit the theatres on Thursday last week in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. On Day 1, the film earned Rs 74.50 crore across all languages in India and the current numbers take the total business of Jawan to Rs 345.58 crore. The film had an overall occupancy of 21.75% in Hindi on Tuesday (September 12). According to Sacnilk, on Day 6, September 12, Jawan earned Rs 26.50 crore net in India.

Globally, the film entered Rs 600 crore club. Calling it astonishing, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “#Jawan has crossed Rs 600 CR in 6 days worldwide with an average of 100 cr + gross on each day.”

Talking about the success of Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan previously penned, “Thank you for all the love and appreciation for #Jawan!! Stay safe and happy… Please keep sending in the pics and videos of all of you enjoying the movies…. And I will be back soon to see all of them! Until then… Party with Jawan in the theatres!! Lots of love and gratitude!”

(With PTI inputs)

