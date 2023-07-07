Shakira Makes a Daring Fashion Statement in ‘NO’ Trench Coat at Haute Couture Fashion Week

Shakira is drawing attention on social media for her unconventional outfit choice at the Viktor & Rolf show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris. Her outfit prominently displays the word “No” in a unique manner.

Shakira posted a video on Instagram wearing the dress, where she can be heard saying, “Yes is overrated.” She also added the message “Yes is overrated” to the video. In another viral video on social media, she states, “I identify with ‘No,’ it’s a very powerful word.”

Check out Shakira’s post here:

The centerpiece of her ensemble was an icy-white coat dress from Viktor & Rolf’s Fall 2008 collection, featuring various NO-themed elements. The wrap dress was embellished with golden metal and white crystals on the belt, sleeves, and collar. Shakira completed her maximalist look with a matching Aquazzura clutch purse, strappy golden platform sandals, and large rose-colored sunglasses from Carrera. Her hair and makeup were stunning, with a rosy, glowing complexion.

After the runway presentation, she shared a photo of herself and Camila Cabello sitting together in the front row, both holding up their fingers as if mirroring Shakira’s dress by saying, “Uh-uh.” Fans in the comments speculate that the vocalists are hinting at an upcoming collaboration!

Shakira’s bold outfit choice coincides with her major professional comeback following her breakup with longtime partner and father of her children, Gerard Piqué. She has been releasing fiery songs about heartbreak, betrayal, and empowerment, showcasing her resilience and talent.

Fans are speculating about the meaning behind Shakira’s “No” costume. Some believe it could be a message directed towards her ex-husband Gerard Pique, with whom she went through a public divorce after allegations of infidelity. Shakira and Pique have prioritized the privacy and well-being of their children amidst their separation.

During the Viktor & Rolf show, Shakira was seen sitting next to Camila Cabello, and the two musicians even took photos together, which quickly gained popularity on social media. Shakira captioned a selfie with Camila, saying, “Hanging with Camila!”