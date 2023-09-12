Shawn Levy Says That The Set Photo Leaks “Bum Me Out”

Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: deadpool 3, marvel, Marvel Studios, shawn levy

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy explains that the set photo leaks “really bummed [him] out,” but that was something that can happen when you shoot on location.

Before the strikes happened [because studios refuse to pay writers and directors livable wages], some productions were off the ground a little. One of those productions that managed to get some time between the writers going on strike in May and the actors going on strike in July was Deadpool 3. Another thing that Deadpool 3 got to contend with was a massive pile of set photos leaking. It’s always a shame when these things happen because set photos don’t show a final product and might not even show a scene that ends up in the final movie. Director Shawn Levy explained to Total Film that the various leaks really got to him but that he didn’t really regret it because he wanted to shoot on location, and that’s just something you have to contend with when you shoot on location.

“It bums me out that photos have leaked online. But this is the price we pay for committing to real locations,” Levy says. “I made a decision very early in prep that even though Deadpool is now in the MCU, I didn’t want another Marvel movie shot on a green screen stage with digital set extensions.”

Even though Deadpool 3 didn’t get the chance to wrap filming, it hasn’t shifted its release date yet, but the longer that studios refuse to pay people livable wages, the more likely it becomes that Marvel Studios will have to shift its schedule yet again.

Deadpool 3 Is Bringing Some R-Rated Insanity To The MCU

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Rob Delaney, Brianna Hildebrand, and Shioli Kutsuna, who play Dopinder, Blind Al, Vanessa, Colossus, Peter, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Yukio, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

We don’t know much about Deadpool 3 at the moment, but we know that director Shawn Levy is behind the camera and frequently collaborates with Reynolds. Cast members are starting to drop some plot hints about the film, though including the about fiftieth reassurance that the film will be R-rated despite being part of the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman said back in January that despite playing Logan since 1999, Deadpool 3 will be something “I’ve never done before” and that he couldn’t wait to get started. He also spoke about filming with Reynolds and the dynamic that Logan and Wade will have, saying, “I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it’s fair to say they’ll be punching the s— out of each other the whole time.” Deadpool 3 is set to come out on May 3, 2024.

