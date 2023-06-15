Shilpa Shetty sanitizes her home after family’s COVID-19 recovery.

Shilpa Shetty, the popular Bollywood actor, faced a difficult situation when her entire family, including her 9-year-old son Viaan and 1-year-old daughter Samisha, tested positive for COVID-19. However, after fighting the coronavirus, Shilpa is now taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of her family by getting her residence sanitised!

The ‘Dhadkan’ star took to her Instagram story and shared a glimpse of the sanitisation process that took place after her son Viaan’s 9th birthday celebration. In a sweet tribute to her son, Shilpa posted a throwback video of him taken when he was four years old. Along with the video, the mother-of-two wrote an affectionate note expressing how her son has adjusted to the new normal during the pandemic, taking on the role of a doting elder brother for his younger sister.

In addition to this, Shilpa and her family introduced a cute puppy named ‘Truffle’ as their new furry family member. This adorable addition was a birthday gift for Shilpa’s son Viaan who had been requesting another pet for quite a while.

Shilpa had previously updated her followers on social media about her family’s battle with COVID-19. Nearly everyone in her household, including her mother, husband, parents-in-law, children, and even two in-house staff members had tested positive. Following official guidelines and medical advice, they isolated themselves in their rooms and took necessary precautions. But, Shilpa was relieved to share the news that her family has successfully overcome the deadly disease.

On the work front, Shilpa will soon appear in ‘Hungama 2’, the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama ‘Hungama’. She has also finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial ‘Nikamma’.

