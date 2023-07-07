Shots: Leqembi, a Breakthrough Drug for Slowing Alzheimer’s, Receives Full FDA Approval

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to Leqembi, a groundbreaking drug that has shown promising results in slowing down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. This significant development ensures that Leqembi, also known as lecanemab, will be widely covered by the federal Medicare health insurance program, benefiting adults aged 65 and older who are in the early stages of the disease. With greater accessibility and affordability, more individuals will have the opportunity to avail themselves of this drug, allowing for extended periods of quality time with their families.

While Leqembi does not offer a cure or reversal of the disease, studies evaluated by the FDA have demonstrated that the drug can slow down cognitive decline by approximately 27% after 18 months of treatment. Additionally, it has proven effective in reducing the accumulation of beta-amyloid plaques within the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. This approach directly targets the pathological aspects of the disease, making it an exciting development in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Dr. Sanjeev Vaishnavi, the Director of Clinical Research at the Penn Memory Center, emphasizes the significance of having a treatment available for Alzheimer’s, stating that it marks a remarkable milestone for the cause. Joanne Pike, President and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, shares this sentiment, recognizing the importance of addressing the underlying causes of the disease.

Leqembi is manufactured by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai in collaboration with its U.S. partner Biogen. The estimated cost of Leqembi is $26,500 per year. In January, the FDA initially granted Leqembi accelerated approval based on its ability to eliminate beta-amyloid from the brains of individuals in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Now, with full FDA approval, it has been acknowledged that Leqembi also helps preserve memory and cognitive function. In alignment with this approval, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced expanded coverage for Leqembi, ensuring that Medicare patients exhibiting early signs of cognitive impairment and elevated amyloid levels will be eligible for coverage.

Increased coverage will enable a significant number of Medicare patients, potentially exceeding one million, to be eligible for Leqembi. However, the actual number of individuals receiving the drug is likely to be considerably smaller due to the potential life-threatening side effects associated with it. Concerns regarding bleeding and brain swelling have made patients cautious about pursuing this treatment option. Additionally, the U.S. healthcare system currently lacks the necessary infrastructure to diagnose, treat, and monitor a large number of Alzheimer’s patients. The complex nature of Leqembi’s administration, which includes initial brain scans, regular intravenous infusions, and monitoring for side effects, requires specialized expertise that is currently in short supply.

Unlike its predecessor, Aduhelm (aducanumab), Leqembi enjoys greater support from doctors and payers. The conditional approval given to Aduhelm by the FDA in 2021 was met with skepticism as its effectiveness in slowing down memory and cognitive decline was uncertain. Moreover, Medicare coverage was limited to patients enrolled in specific clinical trials. Leqembi, on the other hand, is believed to have clearer benefits and greater potential for patient acceptance.

The experiences of individuals like Ken and Susan Bell in Missouri have contributed substantially to our understanding of Leqembi’s efficacy. Susan, who began showing signs of Alzheimer’s four years ago, participated in a clinical trial at Washington University in St. Louis and has been receiving Leqembi ever since. While the drug has not halted the disease entirely, Susan’s cognitive decline has been relatively slow. This positive outcome has allowed the couple to continue enjoying activities such as travel and golf, suggesting that the drug may be working. Although they are uncertain about what might have happened without the drug, they encourage others in the early stages of Alzheimer’s to consider trying Leqembi, affirming that there is little to lose and potentially much to gain.

In conclusion, the FDA’s full approval of Leqembi represents a significant breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. With broader coverage and improved accessibility, more patients will have the opportunity to benefit from this innovative drug. While challenges remain, including the need for specialized expertise and concerns about side effects, Leqembi offers hope for individuals and families living with this devastating disease.





