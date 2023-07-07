Shots: New Bills in Congress Shift Focus to PBMs, or Pharmacy Benefit Managers





Pharmacy Benefit Managers: What You Need to Know

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are facing increased scrutiny in Congress as a result of several bills aimed at addressing their practices. In recent months, TV ads about prescription drugs have become more prevalent, raising questions about their sponsors and timing. This article provides a comprehensive overview of PBMs, their role in the healthcare system, and the ongoing debate surrounding their practices.

What Are Pharmacy Benefit Managers?

Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) were established in the 1960s to assist employers and insurers in selecting and purchasing medications for their health plans. As prescription drug spending has grown significantly over the years, PBMs have played a crucial role in negotiating discounts with manufacturers and setting payment terms for pharmacies. They serve as intermediaries between drug companies, insurers, employers, and patients.

The Size of the PBM Industry

There are approximately 70 PBMs in the United States, with three major players – CVS Caremark, Optum Rx, and Express Scripts – controlling 80% of the prescription drug market. These companies generate billions of dollars in revenue each year and have significant influence over the drug pipeline. They are part of conglomerates that have stakes in various sectors of healthcare, including health insurers, pharmacies, and medical providers.

Concerns and Criticisms

The power held by PBMs has raised concerns among other stakeholders in the healthcare industry. Drugmakers, employers, pharmacies, doctors, and patients have all expressed dissatisfaction with certain PBM practices. These include “spread pricing,” where PBMs retain negotiated funds meant for health plans, opaque contracts that disadvantage non-PBM-affiliated pharmacists, and restrictions on coverage for necessary drugs by insurers. Additionally, drug companies have seen their sales revenue decline in recent years, despite the bad publicity they receive for high drug prices.

The Ads and Their Sponsors

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), the trade group for major drug companies, is leading the campaign against PBMs. Some ads are sponsored by the PBM Accountability Project, a lobbying group funded partly by the drug industry and composed of unions and patient advocates. The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), the PBM trade group, has responded with its own ads, pointing the blame back at drug companies for high prices. The health insurance lobby, AHIP, has also joined the campaign.

Congressional Action

Members of Congress from both parties have introduced several bills targeting PBM practices. The Senate Finance Committee has proposed legislation to prohibit PBMs from collecting rebates and fees based on a drug’s list price, encouraging them to prioritize affordable medications. Other bills aim to increase transparency, protect independent and rural pharmacies, and expedite drug approvals. Some states have also implemented high-tech auctions to lower PBM-related costs in their employee health care plans.

The Bottom Line

While PBMs have become a target of scrutiny due to their secrecy and market dominance, they primarily serve the interests of their customers, such as insurers and employers, who aim to control prices. However, this often requires extracting concessions from various stakeholders. Critics argue that PBMs are necessary to lower brand-name drug prices and prevent unchecked pricing by drug companies. The ongoing debate in Congress raises questions about the potential unintended consequences of proposed reforms and their impact on patient outcomes.

Source: KFF Health News









Reference

Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessary action within 24 hours.