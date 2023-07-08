Should you switch to a Mint Mobile family plan?

In today’s competitive market, Mint Mobile has emerged as a leading provider of affordable phone plans. With prices as low as $15 per month, it’s no wonder that budget-conscious individuals are flocking to this carrier. But Mint Mobile doesn’t stop there – they’ve recently expanded their offerings to include family plans. So, is the Mint Mobile family plan worth it? Let’s delve into the details and find out.

The Mint Mobile family plan operates on the reliable T-Mobile network and requires payment for at least three months in advance. When creating a family plan, you have the flexibility to choose different plans for each line. For example, you can have two users on the Unlimited plan while the other two are on the 5GB plan. The available plans and their benefits are listed below:

– Mint 5GB: $75 for three months, $120 for six months, $180 for 12 months. Includes unlimited talk and text and 4GB of LTE/5G data with hotspot access.

– Mint 15GB: $105 for three months, $150 for six months, $240 for 12 months. Includes unlimited talk and text and 10GB of LTE/5G data with hotspot access.

– Mint 20GB: $135 for three months, $210 for six months, $300 for 12 months. Includes unlimited talk and text and 15GB of LTE/5G data with hotspot access.

– Mint Unlimited: $120 for three months, $210 for six months, $360 for 12 months. Includes unlimited talk and text, 40GB of premium data, unlimited 4G/5G data, and 10GB of hotspot access.

For most users, the Unlimited plan is recommended, especially considering the limited time offer where all plans are available for the same $15 per month rate for family plan customers. This means you can try the unlimited data plan for three months at the same price as the humble 5GB plan.

Now, let’s talk savings. While many family plans offer discounts for each additional line, Mint Mobile doesn’t follow this convention. Unfortunately, there are no discounts for having a family plan. However, there are still some benefits to consider. With a Mint Mobile family plan, you can manage all lines from a single account, and unlike their standard plans, you don’t have to pay for 12 months in advance to get the lowest rates. This is a significant advantage for families as it allows them to enjoy Mint’s competitive pricing without requiring a large upfront payment.

But, is the Mint Mobile family plan a good value overall? While Mint Mobile does have attractive pricing for individual accounts, their family plans lack any major distinguishing features. It would be beneficial for Mint Mobile to offer even a small discount, such as $1 or $2 per month per line, or loyalty discounts for long-term family plan members. This would make the family plans more enticing.

That being said, Mint Mobile family plans still offer competitive rates, especially for limited data plans. Families can enjoy 4GB of data for just $15 per month every three months, while Tello offers a 5GB plan for $19 per month, and Fi Flexible offers four lines for $65, translating to $16.25 per line. However, when it comes to unlimited data family plans, Mint Mobile may not be the absolute cheapest option. It would cost $30 per line for four people, totaling $120 per month in the long run.

If you’re looking to save even more money on a family plan, consider alternatives like Google Fi, Cricket, or US Mobile. Google Fi offers unlimited data for just $20 per month per line, running on T-Mobile’s network and also roaming on US Cellular’s network. Cricket offers affordable family plans with extras like hotspot access and ad-supported Max service, while US Mobile provides the flexibility to choose between Verizon or T-Mobile networks. These alternatives offer competitive rates and additional perks.

In conclusion, the Mint Mobile family plan is worth considering if you’re looking for affordable rates and the convenience of managing multiple lines from one account. While it may not offer the cheapest options for unlimited data family plans, it still provides good value, especially for limited data plans. Consider your specific needs and budget, and explore alternatives like Google Fi, Cricket, and US Mobile to find the best fit for your family.





