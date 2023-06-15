Shreya Ghoshal welcomes a baby boy, describes it as an unparalleled emotion





Updated: May 22, 2021 18:42 IST

Shreya Ghoshal, the renowned Indian playback singer, and her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya, are now proud parents of a baby boy. The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on a Saturday afternoon and Shreya took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans. Her post was filled with gratefulness as she stated, “God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. @shiladitya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy.” Many famous personalities from the music industry granted their congratulations to the couple in the comments section. Singer Neeti Mohan expressed her heartfelt joy and offered her blessings, saying, “Many many congratulations. This is such wonderful news. Hope you and the baby are doing well. Lots of love and congratulations from the Mohan and Pandya family @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya @soumghoshal Nana Nani Dada Dadi.” Furthermore, Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani shared his love and best wishes, while singer Raj Pandit also sent his congratulations, wishing the couple good health and love. Shreya announced her pregnancy in March with a lovely picture of herself cradling her baby bump. She wrote, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.” The talented singer, who mesmerized audiences with popular and soulful songs such as ‘Manwa Laage’, ‘Piyu Bole’, and ‘Bairi Piya’, tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015. (ANI)

