‘Silent Killer: A Disease with Minimal Early Symptoms Sends Thousands to Hospital’

Charitable organizations are urgently advocating for decisive measures to combat the increase in liver disease, a potentially fatal condition that often goes unnoticed during its initial stages. According to the latest data from the NHS, hospital admissions with liver disease as the primary diagnosis have risen by 22 percent in the fiscal year ending in 2022. In 2022, there were 82,290 admissions compared to 67,458 in 2021. Over the past decade, the number of individuals seeking hospital care for liver disease has increased by nearly 47 percent. Experts suggest that individuals residing in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas, such as many parts of the West Midlands, are more prone to developing liver disease.

The British Liver Trust explains that liver disease often exhibits “minimal to no symptoms” during its early stages. However, the disease is highly preventable, with alcohol consumption, obesity, and hepatitis B and C being the primary risk factors in approximately 90 percent of cases. Three-quarters of individuals are diagnosed with cirrhosis, the most severe form of liver disease, when it is too late for effective intervention or treatment.

Vanessa Hebditch, the director of policy at the British Liver Trust, stated, “These figures once again underscore the need for action. “The British Liver Trust is urging a prompt and comprehensive assessment of adult liver services to address the significant disparities and inequalities in the outcomes and care provided for liver disease. “The surge in hospital admissions highlights the urgent requirement for immediate measures to tackle the mounting burden of liver disease on the NHS and society as a whole.”

The trust is urging the government to “prioritize investment in the prevention and early detection of liver disease”. Ms. Hebditch further added, “Addressing the root causes of liver disease, such as alcohol abuse and obesity, should be at the forefront of the government’s agenda. “By allocating resources to education, raising awareness, and promoting healthier lifestyles, we can collaboratively work towards reducing the burden of liver disease and enhancing the well-being of individuals nationwide.”





