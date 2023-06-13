Simeone states that Atletico Madrid is willing to sacrifice everything to secure LaLiga title.

The intensity is at its peak as Atletico Madrid prepare for their last game against Real Valladolid, with their eyes set on the LaLiga trophy. Coach Diego Simeone has announced that his squad is prepared to lay everything on the line in the final match of the season to seize the coveted championship title.

The title race has been a nail-biting experience this season, with Atletico Madrid leading by two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. If the former wins this match, they will achieve their dream of being crowned LaLiga champions.

“It is a final where two teams fight for different goals. Both are going to give their lives to achieve those goals. As we have been throughout the season, we will be immersed in solving our game. We will try to take it to where we can harm them,” Goal.com quoted Simeone as saying.

The grind has been long for the players this season, with innumerable obstacles that have tested their mettle. “This is LaLiga, and we find ourselves fighting for the title,” added the coach.

In order to keep their hopes alive and possibly win the championship, Real Madrid will need to secure a victory against Villarreal in their last game of the season. If Real Madrid win their match and Atletico plays out a draw, both teams will have equal points and then the championship would be won by Zidane’s side as they have a better head-to-head record.

The stage is set for a spectacular finale, and soccer enthusiasts across the globe are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this thrilling title race.(ANI)