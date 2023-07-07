Similarities between ‘Fable’ and Peter Molyneux’s Upcoming Game

Peter Molyneux, the creative genius behind the popular games Black & White and Fable, has given us a glimpse of his next groundbreaking project. In an interview with Game Reactor at Gamelab in Barcelona, Molyneux revealed that his upcoming game shares many similarities with his previous classics, while introducing a mechanic that has never been seen before.

While Molyneux refrained from divulging too many details about the untitled game, he did express his excitement about the unique mechanic it will offer. He believes that this mechanic, combined with a familiar environment, will provide players with a fresh and captivating experience.

Molyneux emphasized that he doesn’t want to reveal too much at this stage, stating, “I’m trying to avoid telling you what it’s like.” However, he did mention that the game will evoke nostalgic feelings reminiscent of his previous works such as Fable, Black & White, and Dungeon Keeper.

Developed by the esteemed British studio 22cans, this game is intended for release on both PC and consoles. Molyneux stated that the power of these hardware platforms is necessary in order to fully support the ambitious goals of the game. Interestingly, 22cans’ recent title, Legacy, has already generated over £40 million in NFT sales, even before its official release.

What makes this upcoming project particularly special to Molyneux is the fact that he has been directly involved in coding for the first time since Black & White. He mentioned that the game has been evolving and brewing in his mind for nearly five years.

