Simon Jenkins argues that British universities must undergo reform in order to survive financially without relying on foreign students.

Universities across the UK are facing financial turmoil, as news reports by The Guardian show that one-third of England’s universities are operating at a deficit. Vice-chancellors are now calling for a “new model” of government funding. However, with nearly one-fifth of UK students in higher education hailing from abroad, and 125,000 of them from China, there is near-panic at the Home Office’s determination to slash entry for international students and tighten regulations for student dependents. The situation has further destabilized universities with some, including Manchester, Glasgow, Sheffield, UCL and Imperial, relying solely on Chinese students for between a quarter and a third of their income. Any Beijing sanctions on Britain could easily turn this tap off at a moment’s notice.

The number of EU students has already plummeted by more than half since Brexit. Additionally, with an increasing number of students opting for apprenticeships, coupled with the highest rates of student debt in the world, and with an ever-increasing number of employers focusing less on degree grades, many students wonder if a university education is worth it. Freshman student numbers have gone down, while online learning has risen since the advent of Covid. Hence, instead of raising fees, some vice-chancellors are calling for more government funding to cover teaching costs. However, government funding is already stretched thin, covering half of the student loans that fail to be repaid.

Thus, British universities need a new structural and financial model, more than perhaps any other public sector. The traditional mass-education model put in place by the Thatcher government is clearly failing, and new, radical changes are required. Moreover, the cost of archaic practices like low numbers of contact hours and residential higher education needs to be addressed.

The situation is further exacerbated by changes in the economy’s skills needs, Covid, and the rise of online learning and Artificial Intelligence. The extensive downgrading of further education, leading to a shortage of skilled staff, needs to be addressed, and vocational courses need to be considered for teaching primarily in the workplace rather than in universities. It’s clear that a new education model is needed. However, the question is how to bring the required changes, and this may require a new Robbins Royal Commission-type inquiry to overcome the modern university’s conservatism.





