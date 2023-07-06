Skateboarding in Tony Hawk’s Underground 2 Takes You to Dark Souls’ Firelink Shrine

This is the “Dark Souls” of Darkslides

In the past, “Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance” amazed us with a skate park minigame set in the Big Shell. It may sound like a dream, but it was real. Unfortunately, similar experiences have been rare… until now.

A gameplay clip called “Dark Souls Pro Skater” has surfaced online, and it’s everything you’d expect. People are understandably excited about its awesomeness.

Mfs playing Dark Souls Pro Skater?? pic.twitter.com/W9fxXrCan2 — Plathanos 🐝 🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) July 4, 2023

Skate or Prepare to Die

The clip showcases the beloved Solaire of Astora flaunting his exceptional skating skills as he pulls off impressive stunts in a skate park version of Firelink Shrine. And yes, you can guess the perfect 1997 ska-punk song playing in the background.

The great news is that “Dark Souls Pro Skater” is not some early-stage mod developed in someone’s garage. It’s a combination of mods from “Tony Hawk’s Underground 2,” which is freely available. To give it a try, download “THUGPro mod” after acquiring a copy of “THUG 2.” You can also get Solaire’s skin and the Firelink Skate park from the THPSX website. THUGPro offers an extensive world of content for you to explore and discover.

Perhaps this clip’s positive response will inspire talented map designers to transform locations like Anor Londo into captivating skate parks. Who knows, even the notorious Lost Izalith area might find a new lease on life and some appreciation as a skateboarding venue?

If you adore the “Souls” games but skateboarding isn’t your thing, keep an eye out for the upcoming release of “Bloodborne Kart.” It’s a real game and won’t require you to own the original “Bloodborne.”