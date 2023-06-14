‘Skillful Spinners can’t be ignored’: Sachin Tendulkar questions Team India’s exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Congratulations are in order for Team Australia, who won the World Test Championship on Sunday, according to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar applauded the efforts of Steve Smith and Travis Head for setting a solid foundation on the first day of the match. Tendulkar was puzzled by Team India’s decision to leave Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI, despite being the world’s top Test bowler.

“Congratulations to Team Australia on winning the #WTCFinal. @stevesmith49 and @travishead34 set a solid foundation on day one to tilt the game in their favour. India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn’t. There were some good moments for Team India, but I fail to understand the exclusion of @ashwinravi99 in the playing XI, who is currently the number one Test bowler in the world,” Tendulkar tweeted. Sachin Tendulkar emphasized the importance of skillful spinners and their use of various techniques during high-stakes matches.

“As I stated before the match, skillful spinners do not always rely on turning tracks; they use drift in the air and bounce off the surface to disguise their variations. It is worth remembering that Australia had five left-handers in their top eight batters,” added Tendulkar.