‘Skillful Spinners can’t be ignored’: Sachin Tendulkar questions Team India’s exclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Congratulations are in order for Team Australia, who won the World Test Championship on Sunday, according to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar applauded the efforts of Steve Smith and Travis Head for setting a solid foundation on the first day of the match. Tendulkar was puzzled by Team India’s decision to leave Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI, despite being the world’s top Test bowler.
Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.