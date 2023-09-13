‘Skunked’ Giants embarrassed by 40-0 loss to Cowboys on opening night

Jones was harassed all night by the Cowboys’ pass rush, getting sacked seven times while playing longer into the blowout than he should have participated. With the right side of the Giants’ offensive line getting manhandled, Jones completed 15 of 28 attempts for a measly 104 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) with two interceptions. It’s the third-fewest passing yards in a start in his career for the $40 million quarterback.

“We are certainly frustrated and extremely disappointed with how we performed tonight, and I know I certainly am with myself, so a lot to work on and clean up,” he said. “We are going to be critical of ourselves and look to correct it and get back on the right page.”

Teammates were a little more blunt than the quarterback.

“We got our teeth kicked in,” receiver Sterling Shepard said.

“It’s embarrassing, but it’s over with now,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “We got a long way to go. It’s that simple. This was a wake-up call for us. It’s definitely humbling but we’ll figure it out. We’ll be a lot better next week. We won’t look like this next week.”

The last two times Daboll’s team has taken the field, it lost — 38-7 to Philadelphia in last year’s Divisional Round and then Sunday’s 40-0 debacle. Taking it on the chin 78-7 from two division rivals is no way to live. Sunday’s performance underscored that despite optimism in New York over Daboll’s swift turnaround last season, the Giants are still, at best, the third-best team in the division, which makes getting back to the playoffs that much harder.

On the positive side, 40-0 counts the same in the loss column as a one-point defeat, and Big Blue has 16 more games to right the ship.