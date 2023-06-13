Sleepwalker #3: A Comic Review by ComiConverse

As a child growing up in the 90s, I was an avid comic book reader and Marvel enthusiast. The Hulk, Midnight Sons, and Marvel’s cosmic universe have always been my favorites.

Comics

Sleepwalker, champion of the Mindscape, embarks on a spellbinding adventure through the Infinity Stones in Marvel’s Infinity Wars: Sleepwalker #3. Get ready to dive into the review by our ComiConverse editor, Mitch Nissen.

Sleepwalker has made a grand comeback to set things right that have gone terribly wrong. It’s been almost 25 years since Sleepwalker was given the spotlight in a comic book. All credits to Marvel for reviving this underrated hero for an engaging and remarkable saga brought to you by talented writers Chris Sims and Chad Bowers with gifted artist Todd Nauck.

Amidst all the diverse dimensions the Infinity Stones have been known to possess, a few only have explored the worlds within them. With this fantastic Sleepwalker mini-series, writers Chris Sims and Chad Bowers have broken open the doors of this hidden world. Interestingly, there are not just worlds within the Soul Stone but also galaxies inside each of the six Infinity Stones which have been revealed in this series.

Synopsis

Gamora folds the universe, causing all souls to mesh into one another. Sleepwalker’s anchor to reality, Rick Sheridan, has been swallowed up into the Soul Gem. To save and restore the souls back to their rightful bodies, Sleepwalker must journey through the landscapes inside each Infinity Stone. He must reach the Soul World to redeem everyone in the universe from the clutches of Gamora.

Breakdown

Throughout the Sleepwalker mini-series, he has travelled from one Infinity Stone world to another towards the Soul World. The planets inside the gems reflect their respective realms. The Power Stone’s inner world is a world of endless battles, which seems to have influenced The Champion when he wielded the Power Stone long ago.

In issue #3, Sleepwalker travels through Space, Time, and Reality Stone worlds. Each world reflects the infinite possibilities of its specific property. The Vast is an endless world of space. The Ellipsis is a world where time occurs simultaneously, or not at all. The World Pool acts as a nexus to all realities, and interestingly, it is a comic shop (the most excellent comic shop ever!) owned by Archives, who asks Sleepwalker if he wants the tie-in books of the Infinity Wars event and laments with a sigh, “Wednesdays.” This instance of meta-humour and comic book insanity is reminiscent of Jim Starlin’s legendary Strange Tales #181.

This comic book leaves one awestruck with its brilliant realization within its utterly insane world.

Kudos to Todd Nauck’s outstanding artwork and Rachelle Rosenberg’s vibrant colors. Nauck’s designs for Dark Starhawk and Man-Thing Thang Thoom (the Man-Thing/Fin Fang Foom hybrid) are imaginative and inspired. The book as a whole is visually stunning, encompassing intriguing backgrounds and characters portrayed with lively colors from Rosenberg.

Believe me; Sleepwalker has never looked so good.

Bowers and Sims perfectly showcased why Sleepwalker is a unique and flexible character who blends in seamlessly with such an unorthodox storyline. His position in the Marvel universe and his one-of-a-kind ability has enabled him to perform such a specific mission. Rarely has there been such a story in comics as this.

With only one issue left and no upcoming Sleepwalker stories, a big question looms – will Marvel keep this unique and unprecedented character alive after this book, or will they let it languish for another 25 years?

This review marks my formal request to Marvel to provide more Sleepwalker books. If you haven’t yet, give Sleepwalker a try—I assure you that this book will keep you captured for hours together.

What do you think of Sleepwalker’s return to comics? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

Mitch Nissen is a ComiConverse Contributor. Follow him on Twitter: @NinjaMitche

(Visited 457 times, 1 visits today)