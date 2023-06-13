Sleepwalker #4: The Infinity Wars of Marvel

As a child who enjoyed reading comic books in the 90s, I am an ardent supporter of Marvel and a big fan of Hulk, the Midnight Sons, and Marvel’s cosmic universe.

Sleepwalker battles the greatest horde of nightmare creatures ever assembled in Marvel’s Infinity Wars: Sleepwalker #4. ComiConverse contributor Mitch Nissen takes a look.

Infinity Wars: Sleepwalker #4 has finally arrived and with it may be the end of a dream for some. For a long time now, the proprietor of my local comic shop has been ridiculing my love for the latest Sleepwalker title. However, the series offers more than just an obscure character from the past. Sleepwalker still has a lot to offer readers and can add a vast richness to the Marvel universe.

Chris Sims and Chad Bowers have done a splendid job in the final issue, with an epic battle and deep character expansion. Todd Nauck and Rachelle Rosenberg’s imaginative imagery is worthy of any superhero or comic book.

Synopsis

After a painful journey through the Infinity Stones, Sleepwalker finally arrives at his destination to confront the warped souls of Rick Sheridan and Nick Fury in Soul World. As the denizens of Soul World descend upon them, Sleepwalker flees with Rick to the Mindscape, where a plague of terrors await them.

Breakdown

Infinity Wars: Sleepwalker #4 lives up to its grand finale with the exceptional artwork of Todd Nauck. The book has rich environments, intricately-designed characters, and panels full of details on every page.

If Sleepwalker’s new adventures were to continue, I would want Todd Nauck and Rachelle Rosenberg to continue providing interiors.

The writers, Chris Sims and Chad Bowers, have provided an outstanding job in a mere four issues. They have recapitulated Sleepwalker’s character, found a unique narrative branch from the main event (Infinity Wars), conceptually built and expanded upon the lore of the Infinity Stones, and enriched the characters within, keeping the book entertaining and action-packed.

Of the tie-in books to Infinity Wars, Sleepwalker stands out the most with relevance and, most importantly, an excellent opportunity to expand. Not to mention having the highest quality of art.

Continuing themes from issue #3, Sims and Bowers transmit the message within the narrative of “Our dreams are never lost!” These words hold a revelatory meaning within the context of the narrative; meaning that changes Sleepwalker and the Mindscape forever more.

Sleepwalker is a protector. He’s an example of someone’s dreams coming true and proof that our dreams are possible too.

I believe that Marvel and readers should recognize how truly special this book, this creative team, and these characters are. Although the book ends here, there is the faintest glimmer of hope in the closing pages: Secret Defenders. Sleepwalker would be the perfect leader for such a group provided, of course, that another dream becomes a reality.

What are your thoughts on the final chapter of Infinity Wars: Sleepwalker? Share in the comments below

