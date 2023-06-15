Small RNA controlling bacterial infection found by scientists.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa clumps grown in synthetic cystic fibrosis sputum. Credit: Georgia Institute of Technology



Individuals with weakened immune systems are at a constant risk of infection. Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a commonly found environmental bacterium, can colonize different parts of the body including the lungs, causing persistent and chronic infections that can last for a lifetime. This is a common occurrence in individuals with cystic fibrosis.

However, researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have discovered the major mechanism behind the transition between chronic and acute P. aeruginosa infections. Marvin Whiteley, a Professor in the School of Biological Sciences and Bennie H. and Nelson D. Abell Chair in Molecular and Cellular Biology, and Pengbo Cao, a postdoctoral researcher in Whiteley’s lab, identified a gene that drives the switch. By measuring bacterial gene expression in human tissue samples, the researchers identified a biomarker for the transition. Their novel approach has been documented in Nature and can provide insights that will aid in the development of future treatments for life-threatening acute infections.

Bacteria, much like animals, are versatile and behave differently based on their surroundings. Individuals with a chronic infection may be okay one day, but environmental changes in the body can cause bacteria to change their behavior, often leading to acute infections and the development of sepsis that necessitates immediate treatment. Whiteley stated, “For years, people have been studying these bacteria in well-controlled lab environments, even though the lab is a place most microbes have never seen. Our study took a novel approach to look directly into the bacterium’s behavior in the human host.”

The team of researchers focused on human tissue samples from chronic bacterial lung and wound infections. By using genetic sequencing technologies, Whiteley and Cao measured the levels of all types of mRNA present in the bacteria. The mRNAs encode the proteins that do all the work in a cell, which enables researchers to infer the behavior of a bacterium by measuring its mRNA level. Although P. aeruginosa has approximately 6,000 genes, Whiteley and Cao discovered that one gene, known as PA1414, was more highly expressed in human tissue samples than all of the other thousands of genes combined. The levels were so high that at first, Cao and Whiteley assumed the amount of PA1414 mRNA might be an artifact associated with the sequencing methods.

The researchers also discovered that low oxygen drives the high expression of the gene. This is a common environmental characteristic of bacterial infections, as bacteria frequently encounter oxygen deprivation during chronic infections. Further tests showed that the gene also regulates bacterial respiration under low oxygen conditions. Interestingly, the gene encodes a small RNA named SicX that plays a crucial role in bacterial respiration rather than encoding a protein.

The researchers tested the functions of the gene in several different animal infection models. They discovered that when SicX was absent, the bacteria easily disseminated from chronic infections throughout the body, causing systemic infection. The comparison allowed the researchers to determine that the gene is crucial for promoting chronic localized infections. Moreover, the researchers also showed that the expression of SicX immediately decreased during the transition from chronic to acute infection, suggesting that SicX could potentially serve as a biomarker for the chronic-to-acute switch.

Having a better knowledge of when an infection might enter the bloodstream would be revolutionary for treatments. Whiteley stated, “If you can predict when an acute infection will occur, a patient could take a diagnostic test at home to determine if and when they may need to get treatment—before the infection becomes life-threatening.”

The study offers answers to long-standing questions about how and why chronic infections become acute. The researchers’ findings open opportunities to develop therapeutics that target this specific molecular behavior associated with P. aeruginosa infections.

More information:

Pengbo Cao et al, A Pseudomonas aeruginosa small RNA regulates chronic and acute infection, Nature, 2023. DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06111-7

