SMC optimistic about food, power, and infrastructure.

Billionaire Ramon Ang-led San Miguel Corp. (SMC) is set to make new investments in food, energy, and infrastructure as it plans to build an “integrated supply and value chain.” According to SMC’s President and CEO, Ramon Ang, the conglomerate is focusing on expanding food and beverage capacity due to high demand and insufficient supply. “We plan to build several large poultry plants in strategic locations around the country over the next 10 years. This will reduce logistical costs, making food products more affordable to consumers,” Ang explained. Additionally, the company is stepping up to ensure food security, adding, “Our expansion strategy in the poultry segment will provide us with the means to safeguard against supply shortages and guarantee stable pricing. With modern processes and technologies, we can also ensure the highest levels of safety, quality, and better animal health and protection, ultimately improving our operations’ sustainability.”

Last year, San Miguel Foods commenced the construction of a mega food complex in Davao. According to Ang, the larger push to boost food security throughout the country began with the expansion of its beer, feeds, value‐added meats, ready‐to‐eat, and logistics businesses over the past few years.

SMC stepping up direct corn buying program

Energy

Energy and fuel security are also critical in the conglomerate’s list of investment priorities. San Miguel Global Power has previously announced its plan to complete 610 megawatts of the total 1,000-MW target capacity of its nationwide Battery Energy Storage System by the end of 2021 and the remaining portion by 2024. Moreover, the company has decided to increase its liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capabilities. Ang stated, “We’ve already made significant progress in expanding our LNG capacity. The construction of our Batangas combined cycle power plant with a 1,313.1 MW capacity is ongoing and set for completion by 2024.” He further added, “Given our commitment to net zero by 2050, outlined in our 2022 sustainability report, our strategy starts with increased investments in transition technologies and reconfiguring our coal facilities to accommodate alternative fuels.”

San Miguel Corp. is also ramping up investments in transport infrastructure, aimed at achieving “substantial completion” of land development at its P740 billion New Manila International Airport in Bulacan province by December 2024. “We plan to jump-start other workstreams such as the terminal and runways by the beginning of next year. Among the things that will set the NMIA project apart is its accessibility and connectivity, with planned infrastructure projects designed to provide direct access to the airport and seamless interconnectivity between provinces,” Ang noted.

More toll roads

SMC, which operates several toll roads such as the South Luzon Expressway and Skyway, recently got regulatory clearance to proceed with more roads. These include the P148 billion Northern Access Link, which will connect the Skyway 3 to the NMIA, and the P152 billion Southern Access Link, which will “decongest EDSA and other major roads, and will provide a direct connection to the NMIA from Manila, Makati, and Quezon City, complementing the existing Skyway system.”