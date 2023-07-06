Smiling Scottish Fans Delighted by Queen Camilla’s Charisma in Elegant Grey Pie-Crust Coat Dress

Queen Camilla is renowned for her elegant coat dresses, which have become a staple in her royal wardrobe. Her latest appearance in Scotland showcased a stunning grey coat dress with pie-crust sleeves and waist, providing both warmth and structure for the chilly Scottish weather. Adhering to royal protocol, Camilla complemented her dress with skin-colored tights and chose beige shoes with a low heel. The coat dress, resembling a blazer and skirt, was impeccably coordinated in the same shade. In her characteristic style, Camilla adorned her dress with a fabulous brooch fashioned as a Tudor Crown.

Experts at Steven Stone, renowned for their expertise in diamonds, spoke to Express.co.uk about the Tudor crown brooch worn by Camilla. She previously donned it back in February at Clarence House during an event for Camilla’s Reading Room. Maxwell Stone mentioned, “Resembling the Tudor crown, this silver brooch is adorned with sapphire, ruby, and emerald. Though it is challenging to assign a precise value to such a regal piece, I would estimate Camilla’s brooch to be worth £33,000.” Camilla styled her buttery blonde locks in her signature flicked-out fashion. Although her voluminous strands concealed her ears, she most likely wore her usual pearl and diamond pendant earrings for the daytime occasion.

The pie-crust sleeves of Camilla’s coat dress elegantly covered most of her wrists, but keen observers could catch a glimmer of her cherished Vintage Alhambra Bracelet with Five Motifs in 18K yellow and gold. Camilla recently wore this “lucky” bracelet during her visit to Dovecot studios in Edinburgh, paired with a floral dress and Kate-esque shoes. Royal fans were thrilled to have the opportunity to shake Camilla’s perfectly manicured hands in Galashiels today. It appeared that she had clear or barely-there nail polish on. Queen Camilla always opts for subtle nail varnish rather than bold or vibrant colors, and it is believed that this preference may have been shared by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Daena Borrowman, the marketing manager at jewellerybox, shared with Express.co.uk, “Members of the royal family have consistently preferred nude shades of nail polish over bold or dark colors. Sheer whites and light pinks have always been popular choices. One of the Queen’s favorites is Essie’s ‘Ballet Slippers’.” At the same event, Charles looked dashing in a dark grey three-piece suit, slightly darker than his wife’s coat dress. He accessorized with a smart red, white, and black striped tie and a lilac boutonnière. Queen Camilla exuded regality in her official gowns and towering white stilettos while King Charles was presented with the Honors of Scotland on Wednesday.





