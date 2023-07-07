Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur Return to Organize Weddings in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Made In Heaven’ Season 2

After its successful debut four years ago, Zoya Akhtar’s hit series “Made In Heaven” is finally returning for a highly anticipated second season.

The original series followed the lives of wedding planners Karan and Tara, played by Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala, as they navigate the challenges of the grand and exuberant Indian wedding culture.

In the previous season, Karan and Tara learned about the unique experiences of brides and grooms from different backgrounds, unearthing the complexities of their own lives. Tara decided to leave her unhappy marriage, while Karan faced societal challenges as a homosexual man in a society where homosexuality is still considered taboo.

Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the arrival of Made In Heaven Season 2. The poster depicts a bunch of withered roses on the ground, signaling the upcoming season. Although the release date was not revealed, Zoya Akhtar hinted that the second season would be filled with even more turmoil and chaos. She wrote, “The weddings, the drama & the chaos are about to get 2X grander. #MadeInHeavenS2OnPrime coming soon!”

Check it out here:











The creators of the series promise that the second season will delve even deeper into the complexities of relationships, individual challenges, and ethical dilemmas. As the characters navigate between traditional and modern values, the upcoming season will push societal boundaries while exploring timeless themes of love, forgiveness, and self-discovery.

The ensemble cast includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Jim Sarbh, among others.