Social Media Messages are More Persuasive than View Numbers, Reveals Study

A recent study conducted in Ohio, USA, suggests that social media posts are more effective in persuading users based on the message’s content as compared to the number of views it receives. The research analyzed how users reacted to YouTube videos favoring and opposing e-cigarette use. The study concluded that the level of persuasion did not depend on the number of viewers, but participants’ perceptions of message credibility and authenticity. According to Hyunyi Cho, the lead author of the study and a communication professor at The Ohio State University, the message’s authenticity and truthfulness were the most crucial factors in persuading individuals. The study involved the participation of 819 American adults aged between 18-35, who rated how persuasive they found the videos based on its truthfulness and authenticity. The study will be published in the June 2021 issue of the journal Media Psychology.

In the study, most participants were shown two YouTube videos each, either in favor or against vaping. The results showed that viewers gave higher ratings to the video’s persuasive power when they found them more truthful and authentic, while the number of views did not have a similar effect. Even during the estimation of how the videos would influence other young adults, participants primarily focused on self-related factors, such as their belief in the video’s message, instead of other factors such as view numbers. Regarding the videos’ reach, participants in the simulation television mode estimated their video views to be lesser than those in the YouTube condition. Cho highlighted that comparing the popularity of a YouTube video with its persuasive power is not advisable, and one should not equate the number of views with the message’s influence. The results suggest that mass media might not have the same effect on an individual’s choices as social media does.

The study’s results hold significant implications for companies that use social media to promote their products, as they need to concentrate on delivering credible and authentic messages instead of relying on the number of views.

