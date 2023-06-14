Social tariff discounts for water bills worth £160 may be missed by millions, warns Martin Lewis in Personal Finance.

Money Saving Expert, the renowned platform founded by Martin Lewis, urges consumers to check if they qualify for a reduction of up to £160 on their water bills. According to the latest Money Saving Expert newsletter, roughly 5.7 million Britons could benefit from a social tariff offered by all water suppliers across the country. The newsletter highlights that social tariffs can reduce water bills by as much as 90%. In fact, one customer named Anita got in touch with the group after slashing her water bills by 60%, saving around £24 monthly.

Social tariffs, however, vary from one supplier to another, and eligibility criteria change accordingly. For instance, customers with South East Water may be qualified for social tariffs if their annual income falls under £18,005. For Southern Water clients, on the other hand, it can bring down water bills by at least 45% and up to 90%. Those who wish to know more about social tariffs and seek discounts can check their supplier’s website for more information.

Apart from water suppliers, some mobile and broadband providers like BT, Sky and Virgin Media also offer social tariffs giving considerable discounts on their bills.

The Ofcom website provides a list of the social tariffs, including their monthly rates, for people to compare and select. However, one million Britons have had to disconnect their internet services over the past year because the bill was too high. Those on Universal Credit who are six times more likely to have discontinued their internet services than those not on the benefit.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, warns that those who are missing out on social tariffs are the ‘most likely’ to opt-out of such services, adding that social tariffs should be the industry’s safety net, but firms have failed to provide and promote such tariffs to the vulnerable.

People on low incomes should also check if they qualify for benefits and cost of living payments. An online benefits calculator like the one available on the Turn2us website helps calculate how much benefits individuals can claim. Those who claim disability benefits are also entitled to get a £150 cost of living payment, which will be going out later this month.

