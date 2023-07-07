Sonam Kapoor Achieves a Milestone as Sole Indian Celebrity at Wimbledon 2023 in London

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, the ultimate fashion icon, recently showcased her talent at Dior’s Autumn-Winter show during the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. Now, she is set to attend Wimbledon 2023 in London, making her the only Indian celebrity to grace the event. It remains uncertain whether she will attend the men’s singles final or the women’s singles final.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament holds the distinction of being the oldest tournament in the world, dating back to 1877. Sonam Kapoor’s presence will undoubtedly bring her unique charm to this renowned sporting event.

Over the years, Sonam Kapoor has solidified her position as one of the most stylish icons in the Hindi film industry. Recently, she caught everyone’s attention with her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, where she exuded elegance. Additionally, her association with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his family has consistently made headlines. Sonam currently resides in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu.

For the reception at 10 Downing Street, held as part of UK India week, Sonam Kapoor chose to wear Rohit Bal’s summer saree. She draped a pastel green saree adorned with red florals and complemented her look with a long printed white cape. Sharing her pictures on Instagram, she expressed her joy, stating, “Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK India week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer.”

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s stunning ensemble:

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor made her comeback to films after a long hiatus with the movie “Blind” available on JioCinema. The film features Purab Kohli, Lillete Dubey, Vinay Pathak, and Shubham Saraf in pivotal roles. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film has been produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Sachin Nahar, and others.

