Sonam Kapoor brings the glamour in a red-and-white look. See pics:

Sonam Kapoor knows how to make heads turn. From her runway looks to her public appearances, she also seems to up her style game. And now, she’s done it again.
On Monday, Sonam Kapoor drove the blues away with a red-and-white look. The actress opted for an off-shoulder dress with a stunning top paired with a long red skirt. A fitted belt tied the look together. She accessorised with a black choker and small hoop earrings. To complete the look, the actress opted for boots. She kept her makeup look soft yet glamorous.
Check out the photos here:
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Basant Kasayap is an entertainment aficionado who delves into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. From Hollywood to Bollywood to regional cinema, she offers readers an insider’s perspective on the world of movies, music, and pop culture.