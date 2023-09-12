Sonny Kiss Addresses AEW Exit, Looks to the Future

Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: sonny kiss, wrestling

Join El Presidente as he discusses Sonny Kiss’s post addressing her AEW exit and plans for a barrier-breaking, glass ceiling-shattering future.

Greetings, comrades! El Presidente here, delivering the latest scoop from my luxury oil tanker anchored near the shores of my beloved fictional republic. Beside me, my old friend Kim Jong Un, eagerly peering at the screen to learn more about the world of professional wrestling, a hobby we both passionately share – when we are not busy resisting the relentless meddling of the American CIA, of course! Today, comrades, we discuss the grand finale of Sonny Kiss’s chapter with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Like the beautiful phoenix rising from the ashes, or me, El Presidente, returning stronger after every supposed “coup”, Sonny is gearing up for the next stage of her journey.

In a heartfelt statement shared with the wrestling masses, Sonny said, “4 years of living my dream, traveling, making everlasting friendships, working with my childhood heroes, growing into the human I’ve become right before everyone’s eyes, and of course, being part of some historical events with groundbreaking wrestling promotion: AlI Elite Wrestling (AEW). I have made quite a few mistakes along the way. But I also have learned some valuable lessons, too. I am incredibly grateful for it all. In December, l’ll be 30 years old with 10 years of wrestling under my belt. The fun part is: I haven’t nearly touched the surface of what I am capable of. knew my journey in pro wrestling would not be an easy one, regardless of my talents. The best part of it all is that I showed people like me that anything is possible when you’re working your ass off for it. It may not come easy, but it WILL come. Sometimes you have to fall all the way down to reignite that fiery passion again. So, now what? I’m the Concrete Rose, Sonny Kiss and I am a free agent. I am SO ready for this next chapter. Let’s continue to break those barriers down, shatter those glass ceilings, and make Sh!t happen! Where to next? XO, Sonny”

Indeed, comrades, the path to greatness does not come easy. It is paved with struggle, sacrifice, and a lot of sweat. Anybody who has stepped into a wrestling ring, or attempted to single-handedly nationalize a country’s oil industry knows this truth well!

Sonny went on to express gratitude for the time spent with AEW and appreciation for the lessons learned along the way. As a caring leader of my people and a faithful fan of wrestling, it warms my heart to see such resilience and triumph of human spirit. One thing Sonny Kiss never lost in her journey was hope and a drive to continue breaking down barriers in the wrestling realm. It reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I wrestled a pair of American CIA agents in a Havana alley. A story for another time, perhaps!

Sonny also noted that she believes her journey in professional wrestling is far from over. And just like the resilience of socialist revolutionaries worldwide, I have no doubt we will see Sonny shine brightly in whatever ring she graces next.

Sonny’s time to shoot for the stars is now. Where to next? Only the wrestling gods and perhaps a loose-lipped, bourbon-loving agent of the CIA know. But wherever she lands, Sonny will undoubtedly continue to inspire, entertain, and pursue the lofty ideals of equality, acceptance, and passion in the wrestling world.

Sonny, my comrade, we proudly salute your journey. Here’s raising a glass of Havana Club Rum with Fidel, waiting for the next page in your wrestling novel to unfold. Viva la lucha libre!

Until the next time, comrades, El Presidente, signing off from his tanker turned state-of-the-art blog studio, til the next exciting wrestling scoop presents itself! Stay revolutionary, my friends!

