Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh adorns herself with ‘leaf earrings’ during her visit to Hampton Estate Farms.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, made an appearance at Hampton Estate Farms for LEAF’s Open Farm Sunday, the farming industry’s annual open day. The Duchess stunned in a pair of silver earrings shaped like a leaf, a touching tribute to the event’s LEAF Education theme. Royal fans took to Twitter to admire Sophie’s choice of earrings, with many commenting on how adorable and cute she looked. One fan even posted a photo of identical handmade silver leaf earrings, wondering if they were the same as Sophie’s. Sophie paired her leaf earrings with a Mos Mosh “Evelyn Yoro” blossom blouse, Penelope Chilvers High Daisy Mary Jane espadrilles, and a Patrick Mavros Zozo pair necklace in silver. Completing her look were her trusted Ray Ban RB4227 sunglasses in light Havana and brown, which the Duchess has been sporting since 2016. With her impeccable style and attention to detail, it’s no wonder why Sophie has become a fashion icon and an inspiration to many.





