Sorry S22 owners, the Galaxy A34 is the next to get the One UI 6 beta

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy A34 is now eligible for the One UI 6 beta.

This is the first time Samsung has opened its beta program to a Galaxy A3x device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and S22 are still waiting for the update.

Last week, Samsung revealed that its One UI 6 beta program would be coming to the Galaxy A54. It was an unforeseen move by the tech giant, as it tends to roll out these betas to flagships first. Continuing to buck tradition, Samsung is now rolling out the beta to another of its budget smartphones.

As discovered by SamMobile, Galaxy A34 owners in the UK are now able to join the One UI 6 beta program. The update comes with firmware version A346BXXU4ZWI1 and has a download size of over 2GB. To register, you just have to install the Samsung Members app, sign in with your Samsung account, and tap on the One UI 6 beta program banner.

Now the One UI 6 beta program is available to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy A54, and the Galaxy A34. Unfortunately, those who have a Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and S22 will have to continue waiting patiently to become eligible. To add insult to injury, this is the first time Samsung has opened its beta program to a Galaxy A3x handset.

When Samsung announced the update for the A54, it described the move as an attempt to “recruit” more users to get in on testing the OS. Since the A54 and A34 make up a large portion of the Galaxy user base, it’s understandable why Samsung is reaching out to this audience if it really wants feedback on its version of Android 14.

Although the beta program for the A34 is only being seen in the UK right now, it should make its way to other regions eventually.