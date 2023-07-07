Sources indicate that China will impose a fine of at least $1.1B to conclude Ant Group’s regulatory overhaul.

HONG KONG – Sources with direct knowledge of the matter have revealed that Chinese authorities are expected to announce a fine of at least 8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) on Ant Group, bringing an end to the company’s years-long regulatory overhaul. The fine, which would be one of the largest ever imposed on an internet company in China, is likely to be disclosed by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) in the coming days. This penalty would pave the way for Ant to secure a financial holding company license, pursue growth, and eventually revive its plans for a stock market debut.

An Ant fine would also mark a significant milestone in China’s crackdown on private enterprises, which began with the cancellation of Ant’s initial public offering and has since caused a significant decline in the market value of several companies in the technology sector.

Ant Group, founded by billionaire Jack Ma, offers a range of services including payment processing, consumer lending, and insurance products distribution. Before its IPO was withdrawn in late 2020, the company was valued by some investors at over $300 billion. Since April 2021, Ant has been undergoing a comprehensive business restructuring, aiming to become a financial holding company subject to similar rules and capital requirements as banks.

The sources revealed that China’s ruling Communist Party has appointed central bank Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng as the bank’s party secretary, a move considered a prelude to appointing him governor. Pan has been closely involved in overseeing Ant’s restructuring and has been in discussions with the company regarding the fine and the overall revamp.

The National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), a newly established government body, is now the primary regulator responsible for granting Ant the financial holding company license.

This anticipated fine on Ant follows the return of Jack Ma to China earlier this year after a period of absence. Ma had withdrawn from the public eye after criticizing China’s regulatory system, a move viewed as triggering the subsequent crackdown on the industry. In January, he relinquished control of Ant as part of the company’s revamp.

The final amount of the fine is expected to be at least 8 billion yuan, revised from the initial estimate. Ant’s fine, if imposed, will be the largest regulatory penalty imposed on a Chinese internet company since Didi Global, a major ride-hailing firm, was fined $1.2 billion by China’s cybersecurity regulator in the previous year. Alibaba Group, Ant’s affiliate company, was also fined a record 18 billion yuan in 2021 for antitrust violations.

This fine on Ant comes at a time when Chinese authorities are striving to restore private sector confidence as the economy faces challenges despite the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. It is a crucial step towards concluding the regulatory revamp of Ant and signaling a new phase for the company.