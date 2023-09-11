Spider-Man India Gets A New Costume To Look More Like The Movies

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Pavitr Prabhakar, spider-man india, spider-verse

I think it’s very unlikely that the new costume for Spider-Man India will turn sentient and attack him. But this kind of thing has happened before. When Pavitr Prabhakar first appeared, created by Jeevan Kang, Suresh Seetharaman and Sharad Devarajan in collaboration with Gotham Entertainment Group, for Spider-Man: India #1 published by Marvel Comics in 2004, he looked like this. Very similar to the standard Spide look. And that’s how he continued to look in Web Warriors, Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Verse, Spider-Geddon, Superior Spider-Man, Deadpool and Secret Wars.

However, in the recent Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse movie, Pavitr Prabhakar had the same name, albeit with added bravado and self-confidence, and looked like this.

Now Marvel has been publishing a new Spider-Man: India comic book in the wake of the movie, but in it, Pavitr Prabhakar still looks like this.

Well, in October’s Spider-Man: India #5, Pavitr Prabhakar will be getting a new look that combines the best of both worlds and a costume designed by Tadam Gyadu, just in time for the character’s twentieth annivcersary.

“Just in time for his big screen debut earlier this year, Pavitr Prabhakar, AKA Spider-Man India is back in his very own solo limited series! Kicking off this past June, SPIDER-MAN: INDIA is a five-issue saga written by author Nikesh Shukla and drawn by artists Abhishek Malsuni and Tadam Gyadu. The series is a thrilling fresh chapter for the fan-favorite Spider-Man of Earth-50101 complete with exciting revelations about his home world, team-ups with Earth-616’s resident Spider-Men, a new archenemy, and, debuting in the final issue, a brand-new costume! A modern upgrade (designed by Tadam Gyadu) to Spider-Man India’s classic look, fans can see it for the very first time right now in Doaly’s New Costume Variant Cover for #5. Hitting stands in October, SPIDER-MAN: INDIA sets the character up for a bright future as his final battle with the Lizard puts all of Mumbai at risk. When the ravenous reptile’s dangerous experiments push the creature’s powerful ally over the edge, Pavitr’s one chance to save the city may rest with the last friends the wall-crawler ever thought he’d make!” SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #5 (OF 5)

Written by NIKESH SHUKLA

Art by TADAM GYADU

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

New Costume Variant Cover by DOALY

On Sale 10/11

