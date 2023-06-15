Sport: Former Arsenal player makes appeal following theft of £400k worth of jewelry.

Former Arsenal prodigy Benik Afobe has recently taken to social media to make a desperate plea for information on the theft of £400,000 worth of jewelry from his family’s home by a cleaner. The ex-Gunners’ academy member, who now plays for Hatta in the United Arab Emirates, claimed that his mother’s house was robbed on Wednesday morning. Although Afobe made his breakthrough at Wolves, he has since played for various clubs including Bournemouth and Stoke City. He also played twice for England U-21s before switching allegiances to DR Congo.

Using his Instagram account, Afobe left a message for his followers pleading for any information on the theft: “This woman has stolen £400,000 worth of my family’s jewellery this morning from my mum’s house in Elstree whilst cleaning!! If anyone knows her let me know asap!” In addition, he also shared a video of the alleged thief captioned: “Disgraceful woman. She can run but she can’t hide!” accompanied by an angry emoji reflecting Afobe’s frustration.

Despite his successful spell in the UAE, Afobe is yet to reveal any further information on the theft. The 30-year-old striker—who left Stoke following a loan spell at Millwall, scoring nine goals in eight appearances with Hatta on his way to winning the title and earning promotion to the top flight—tore up his final year contract with his previous club to seek new beginnings in Dubai. The move was explained by his former boss, Gary Rowett, who stated that “he felt for him and his family it was the right move at this point. We’ve agreed to letting him do that, based on the fact we want to strengthen in the forward line area.”





Reference