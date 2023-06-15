Stacey Solomon attempts to hold back tears during career update amidst This Morning rumors. Celebrity News coverage in Showbiz & TV.

Stacey Solomon, the popular celebrity with 5.7 million followers on Instagram, has finally shed light on her highly anticipated career move. Earlier this year, Stacey teased her fans about “one of the most exciting meetings of my life,” leading to widespread speculation that she and her husband Joe Swash were in line to replace Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

However, the creative star recently took to Instagram to give fans a behind-the-scenes tour of her home, Pickle Cottage, which she had rearranged for a photoshoot. Although she didn’t reveal the reason behind the shoot, Stacey admitted that the moment left her struggling “not to cry” on set.

Stacey then posted a photo of some stunning bedding, complete with a shelf decorated in her signature homemade home accessories. She went on to explain that she had rearranged her home for the shoot, while showing a beautiful dining table. After receiving numerous messages from her excited fans about the product range she’s launching, Stacey posted a few comments with certain words edited out to avoid revealing the big secret.

Stacey refused to spill the beans about the range, but did reveal that it will be launched in September 2023, adding, “I can’t tell you how my heart was just beaming today, and I’m so proud to share everything with you guys.”

Prior to this update, fans were convinced that Stacey’s post in May, teasing important news coming in September 2023, was related to her potential job at This Morning. Stacey had previously written, “Just had one of the most exciting meetings of my life. I can’t even tell you how excited I am to share this with you soon. My dream.”

Despite rampant speculation, Stacey has not yet confirmed whether she will be joining This Morning or not. Nevertheless, her fans remain excited about her new product range, and eagerly await its launch in September 2023.





Reference