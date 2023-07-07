Stadium Stampede Battle Royale Now Included in Fight Forever

Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games, Yuke’s | Tagged: AEW Fight Forever, all elite wrestling

The highly anticipated addition of the Stadium Stampede mode in AEW: Fight Forever brings the old battle royale joke to life once again.

THQ Nordic and Yuke’s Co. are thrilled to announce the latest update to AEW: Fight Forever, introducing the battle royale mode with Stadium Stampede. In a nostalgic turn of events, the question of “When is battle royale coming?” has been answered by its inclusion in a wrestling game. The trailer, located at the bottom of this page, provides a glimpse into the chaos that awaits players in the game. With a wrestling ring, a stadium, and a plethora of objects, you will join thirty other players online to strategically execute moves and utilize weapons to secure your victory. Elimination will occur as opponents’ health meters drop, resulting in a thrilling showdown where only one wrestler remains.







Given the event’s name and AEW’s upcoming schedule, it is speculated that this free mode will be released around July 15th. On that night, AEW Collision is hosting the Calgary Stampede to determine the winners of the Owen Hart Cup, sponsored by the Owen Hart Foundation. This timing aligns perfectly with the game’s branding, making it an opportunity too good for the company to pass up. However, until the official release, this remains mere speculation.

“Developed by the renowned wrestling game developer Yuke’s, AEW: Fight Forever is the first officially licensed video game by All Elite Wrestling. Players can expect to play as legendary wrestlers who have graced the ring, as well as the exciting new talent from AEW. AEW: Fight Forever combines the nostalgic feel of arcade wrestling with innovative AEW finishers and tandem offense moves. It offers over ten different gameplay modes, including Singles, Tag-Team, 3-Way, 4-Way, Ladder, Casino Battle Royale, Falls Count Anywhere, Unsanctioned Lights Out, Exploding Barbed Wire Death, and various online modes!”

