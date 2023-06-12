Standard unclear as Tesla’s EV charging deals with Ford and GM cause confusion

The expansion of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the United States has created two pathways, and it will be up to automaker partnerships to determine if they will coexist or if one will become obsolete. Analysts compare this situation to the VHS and Betamax format wars of the past. Recently, the US government was pushing toward a standardized way of electric vehicle charging, with all chargers required to use a common connector instead of Tesla’s proprietary connector to be eligible for federal funding. However, partnerships between Tesla, Ford, and General Motors have thrown the push for standardization off balance. These agreements allow Ford and GM electric vehicles to charge at Tesla’s Superchargers, raising questions about the future of the charging infrastructure.

The Combined Charging Standard (CCS) was on the path to becoming the universal charging technology for non-Tesla chargers until these recent agreements. CCS connectors are required on EV chargers built with the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program. However, other nonproprietary connectors are allowed as long as the port is capable of charging CCS-compliant vehicles. Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) port provides a smoother charging experience and is being adopted by more charging networks and charger manufacturers. This situation has caused many to wonder if the NEVI standards will change.

Charging companies are already taking action to update their systems with Tesla’s NACS connector. For example, EVgo has integrated approximately 600 chargers with Tesla connectors and plans to continue providing reliable and convenient charging experiences. ChargePoint, Flo, FreeWire, ABB E-Mobility, and Electrify America have stated that they will support technology that makes charging more convenient. These partnerships and agreements will play a significant role in the future of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the United States.





Reference