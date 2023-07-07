Star Citizen Unveils Exciting Blueprint for 2023 Foundation Festival

Posted in: Cloud Imperium Games, Games, Star Citizen, Video Games | Tagged: Cloud Imperium, star citizen

Cloud Imperium is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the annual Foundation Festival in Star Citizen, promising an incredible array of content for players to enjoy.

Cloud Imperium Games has unveiled exciting details about the highly anticipated Foundation Festival in Star Citizen. This month-long event, taking place from July 6th to 31st, offers new and experienced players an opportunity to delve into the world of the game and explore its vast features. Participants will have access to various programs covering a range of core topics, providing a comprehensive learning experience. To learn more about this event, read on and watch the trailer below.

“The Foundation Festival is a month-long civic program designed to foster community spirit and is returning to Star Citizen from July 6th to 31st. Alongside the festivities, the Guide System makes a comeback, offering an industry-leading program that connects experienced pilots with newcomers and helps them navigate the ‘verse. This complements the recently enhanced New Player Experience introduced in Area18 in patch 3.19. The Guide System covers 12 core topics, including vehicle combat, mining, trading, racing, and more. Veteran players will receive pilot cosmetics as rewards, while new players can earn weapons and a useful Multi-tool set upon successful completion of Guided Sessions.”

“In addition, Guide System participants can accumulate rewards by completing Guided Sessions during bonus weekends, with the opportunity to earn up to five unique sets of armor and weapons valued at over $80. For a detailed breakdown of the Guide System categories and rewards, visit the official website. With a Free Fly event granting access to 12 ships from July 6th to 17th, the improved new-player experience in Area18, discounts on starter packs, updated referral rewards, and the Guide System offering in-game rewards, there has never been a better time to embark on the Star Citizen journey and explore the ‘verse together.”

