“Star Trek” Cast Portraits and Episode Stills Unveiled.

Get ready for the second season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds with new character portraits and images featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck.

With only hours left until the second season premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, you might be wondering if there are any more preview images to tide you over. Well, fear not! We’ve got you covered. Check out our gallery of commissioned character portrait images of the crew, and explore additional clues to what’s ahead in our episode image gallery.









Alongside these images, the new season promises to take the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, led by Captain Christopher Pike, on a journey of exploration and discovery. The stakes are higher, and the dangers more dangerous, as they encounter new life and civilizations and face personal reflections that test their resolve and redefine their destinies. With both old and new friends and enemies, get ready for excitement and surprises that have never been seen before on any Star Trek series.

Starring Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds provides new insights into the years before Captain Kirk took over the Enterprise. With a cast including Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun, we welcome back special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and introduce newcomer Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome from Lower Decks will also appear in a live-action crossover episode, directed by Jonathan Frakes. Produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment, co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers lead an executive production team featuring Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet, Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

