Star Trek: Lower Decks, Loki, AHS, ST5 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story: Delicate, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, loki, SAG-AFTRA, star trek: Lower Decks, stranger things 5, The Drew Barrymore Show, the walking dead: daryl dixon, wga

In today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch: AHS: Delicate, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Loki, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with “Sing” (BCTV DD’s official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here’s where we look back at what we’ve been doing for the past 24 hours that you might’ve missed or might want to check out again. We’re talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX/It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, NBCUniversal/Lorne Michaels/Dwayne Johnson, WGA/SAG-AFTRA & Daytime Talk Shows, BBC’s Doctor Who: Redacted, WWE/AEW, FX’s American Horror Story: Delicate, The Drew Barrymore Show, Disney/Spectrum, Netflix’s Stranger Things 5, AMC’s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Disney+’s Loki, Paramount+’s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Hulu’s Moving, Paramount+’s Special Ops: Lioness, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WGA/SAG-AFTRA, Doctor Who, American Horror Story: Delicate, The Drew Barrymore Show, Stranger Things 5, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Loki, Star Trek: Lower Decks & More!

Now, here’s a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 12, 2023:

A New Home for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Disney: Not So Fast

NBCUniversal Suspends Deals with Lorne Michaels, Dwayne Johnson & More

The Talk, Sherri, Jennifer Hudson Returning Amid WGA/SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Doctor Who: Redacted Series 2: BBC Podcast Series Returns Next Week

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Defends Her Title Tonight… Alone?!

American Horror Story: Delicate: Anna Can’t Give Them What They Want

Sonny Kiss Addresses AEW Exit, Looks to the Future

Drew Barrymore Talk Show Faces WGA East Picket Lines & More (VIDEO)

Santana and Ortiz Tag Team Breakup Gets Messy on Social Media

Disney/Spectrum Deal: Freeform, FXX Gone; Disney+/ESPN+ Deal & More

Stranger Things 5: Shawn Levy Will Direct: “I Bleed for That Show”

Disney, Charter Play Nice, Cut New Deal; ESPN, ABC Return to Spectrum

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E02 Images Include Isabelle Backstory

Loki Co-EP Discusses OB, Victor Timely & Season 2 Dialing Up “Weird”

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Ep. 3 Images: Boimler Takes The Lead

Moving Cast on Adapting Korean Webtoon, Hulu’s Live-Action Series

Special Ops: Lioness Editor on Working in Taylor Sheridan’s Universe

The Orville, Daryl Dixon, Bosch: Legacy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what’s going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool’s daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!