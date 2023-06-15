‘Star Wars Rebels’ will introduce a ‘Red Dead Redemption’-esque wanted mechanism

The latest buzz in the gaming industry is the announcement of the upcoming open-world game, Star Wars Outlaws. This highly anticipated game has already caught the attention of gamers and fans of the Star Wars franchise. It has been revealed that the game will feature a unique wanted system similar to popular open-world games like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

According to Julian Gerighty, the creative director of the game, the wanted system will be ever-present within the game. If you challenge the Empire or get caught, your wanted level will increase. The higher your level, the more powerful the Empire’s police will be and the harder it will be to evade them. At the higher levels, a huge amount of resistance and forces will be thrown in your way, making it best to avoid them as much as possible.

While the impact of these wanted levels on the game remains to be seen, fans are excited to see Star Wars Outlaws in action. The new video showcases the systems we’ll see in the game and provides gamers with a teaser of what’s to come. Besides the new wanted system, the video also includes a 10-minute preview of the game, showing off its stunning graphics and gameplay.

The first trailer of the game was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, which showed the game’s main character, Kay Vess, on the run from bounty hunters. Star Wars Outlaws is set to launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2024.

In other gaming news, Ron Gilbert, creator of Monkey Island, claims that he wasn't informed about the upcoming Sea of Thieves DLC crossover and that it was all done without his knowledge or input. Such news highlights the importance of transparency in the gaming industry, where creators' integrity and creativity should be respected and acknowledged.





