Starfield mod replaces Bethesda splash screen with PlayStation Studios intro – Destructoid

When Microsoft acquired Bethesda Game Studios for $7.5 billion in 2021, it was made abundantly clear some of Bethesda’s upcoming fare would be exclusive to Xbox and PC. Yet, when Starfield launched, some PlayStation fans seemed to take umbrage with that. So much so that a mod has been created, the purpose of which is solely to take the Bethesda splash screen that plays when you load up the game … and replace it with the PlayStation Studios intro.

someone has created a Starfield mod that replaces the Bethesda splash screen with a PlayStation Studios one 🙃 https://t.co/vwxeb5ycHz pic.twitter.com/NUUITRbhIm — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 7, 2023

Talk about aesthetic-only mod choices

It’d be one thing if the mod had other purposes, and this was just one of them … but that’s not the case here. It’s just a new intro, and it’s hilarious in a multitude of ways. I know that some folks are going to read this story and get wrapped up in the console wars, to which I say … no matter how many times you load up Starfield and see the PlayStation Studios intro, you’re still playing it on a PC (at least, until this mod comes to consoles).

Now, I’m all for the freedom to create and use whatever mods your heart desires. Note how I’m not saying you shouldn’t use this mod; only that you shouldn’t be surprised when someone calls it silly.