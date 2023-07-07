Starting this month, autonomous driving tests for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz commence in the US.

The upcoming VW ID. Buzz boasts a 91 kWh battery pack, providing an impressive range of up to 275 miles, while its rear electric motor delivers a powerful 282 horsepower. For those seeking even more performance, Volkswagen will introduce a dual-motor ID. Buzz variant with 320 horsepower and all-wheel drive capabilities. The interior of this practical and spacious vehicle features convenient twin sliding rear side doors with power windows, captivating multi-color ambient lighting, advanced automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, and a stunning 12.9-inch infotainment display.

Moreover, the VW ID. Buzz comes equipped with an extensive range of standard safety technologies, including lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, automated emergency braking, and forward collision warning. In the future, the ID. Buzz will be equipped with cutting-edge cameras, LiDAR sensors, and radar systems to enhance its autonomous driving capabilities. Volkswagen assures that during the testing phase, human drivers will be present in the ID. Buzz test vehicles to collect valuable data under varying driving conditions.

Volkswagen of America

“We are thrilled and fully prepared to implement our autonomous pilot and test fleet in Austin,” commented Katrin Lohmann, President of Volkswagen ADMT. “We are dedicated to maintaining an open and collaborative dialogue with the city and its diverse stakeholders.”