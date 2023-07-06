Starting this month, VW plans to test its autonomous ID Buzz in the US

Volkswagen has announced its plans to commence testing of autonomous vehicles in the United States, starting with the driverless versions of its ID Buzz electric microbus. The company has scheduled the testing of this new fleet on public roads in Austin, Texas, later this month.

This announcement from Volkswagen comes after it, along with Ford, withdrew its funding for Argo AI, a self-driving startup that had intended to launch robotaxi services in the US and Europe. The loss of funding resulted in the shutdown of Argo and cast a shadow over the autonomous vehicle industry, which has struggled to establish a viable business model for driverless cars for over a decade.

Initially, VW had intended to utilize Argo’s technology to power a fleet of self-driving ID Buzz microbuses. However, the company is now developing the necessary hardware and software in-house, in collaboration with Mobileye. The plan is to conduct testing of these vehicles in Austin, as well as four other US cities, over the next three years, with a target of launching a robotaxi service in 2026. The three-row ID Buzz for the US market, which was recently unveiled, will be available for sale in 2024.

As part of its strategy, VW will establish a new subsidiary called Volkswagen ADMT, with offices located in Austin, Texas, and Belmont, California. This division will be staffed by former Argo employees who chose to remain after the closure of the startup. Additionally, autonomous ID Buzz vehicles equipped with fleet management and “remote guidance solutions” will be made available for sale to other prominent companies in the mobility and transportation sector, according to the company. This marks the second instance in which the automaker has formed a new subsidiary to tackle autonomous driving.

VW has been conducting tests of its autonomous ID Buzz in Germany, with plans to commence commercial robotaxi and delivery services in 2025. The company intends to deploy these vans as a ridesharing fleet under its subsidiary, Moia, which has been operating electric vehicles for its “ride-pooling” service in Hamburg since 2017. The development of VW’s autonomous driving software is managed by another subsidiary called Cariad, which has undergone multiple leadership changes in the past year.

The initial fleet of 10 ID Buzz microbuses will be equipped with autonomous driving software developed in partnership with Mobileye, a sensor and software company owned by Intel. These vehicles will also be equipped with sensors such as cameras, radar, and lidar. Each vehicle will have a trained safety driver present to monitor operations and take control if needed in challenging situations.

While Volkswagen progresses with its testing, some of its competitors such as GM’s Cruise and Hyundai’s Motional are already ahead in the race. Both companies have already initiated commercial robotaxi services in the US and have plans to expand into new markets.





