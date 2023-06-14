‘Steam Deck Verified: The Last Of Us Receives Latest Patch’

The Last of Us, a beloved PS3 game, launched on PC in March and met with criticism on Steam due to a plethora of bugs. Fortunately, Naughty Dog has released a series of patches and hotfixes that have improved the game’s stability and addressed numerous issues reported by players. The studio has prioritized improving the game’s quality before certifying it for Steam Deck verification. Now, Valve lists The Last of Us: Part I as “verified” for Steam Deck, thanks to the newest patch, 1.1.0, which includes a full shader rebuild. Additionally, this patch boasts a bevy of bug fixes and improvements including addressing memory leaks, changing misaligned button prompts, and fixing an in-game HUD Steam Deck performance overlay FPS value error. Naughty Dog has committed to resolving the issues currently hindering players’ experiences, ensuring a high level of quality. The full patch notes can be found on the studio’s website. Despite a turbulent introduction to PC, The Last of Us remains a popular game, and a second season of the HBO TV show has been approved.





